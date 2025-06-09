Campbell dominates Wai Tui International with five-gold haul

[Photo Supplied/Jioji Productions]

Seventeen-year-old Nadi paddler Julius Campbell delivered a commanding performance at the 2026 Wai Tui International regatta, claiming five gold medals across both junior and open categories to underline his growing status as one of Fiji’s most promising outrigger talents.

Campbell outclassed a strong regional field to secure victories in the V1 12km marathon and V1 500m sprint in the Under-19 division, before stepping up to the open men’s ranks to add three more titles in the V6 500m sprint, V6 1500m sprint and the demanding V6 25km marathon.

The Sigatoka-raised athlete’s rapid rise in the sport is particularly remarkable, having only taken up paddling two years ago after relocating to Nadi for his secondary education.

He follows a proud family lineage in the sport, with father Bradley and sister Luna both having represented Fiji at the Pacific Games.

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Reflecting on his journey, Campbell says his passion for paddling was sparked by family influence and a natural affinity for the ocean, adding that the sport has significantly enhanced his fitness and opened doors to compete internationally alongside inspiring teammates and mentors, including fellow national representative Raymond Rusivakula.

“Paddling has really contributed to my overall fitness and taken me to some interesting places to compete with great people, and I’ve learned so much from my coach, my teammates and paddlers like Raymond who continue to push me to be better.”

Campbell has already gained valuable international experience, captaining Fiji’s V6 men’s marathon canoe to a bronze medal at the 2025 Palau Mini Games, while also competing in New Zealand and Brazil against elite opposition.

With momentum firmly on his side, the rising star has now set his sights on the IVF Va’a World Sprint Championships in Singapore later this year, where he hopes to continue his development on the global stage.