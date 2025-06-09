Sector earns $414 million despite flat occupancy

Fiji’s hotel sector is generating more revenue but occupancy growth remains weak.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics Provisional Hotels and Tourist Accommodation Statistics – December Quarter and Annual 2025 show only a slight rise in demand. Room occupancy increased by 0.2 percentage points to 56.6 percent.

Hotels are still filling just over half their rooms.

Demand has edged up, but only marginally. Rooms sold rose by 0.4 percent, while total rooms available increased by 0.2 percent.

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Annual figures show a slightly stronger trend, with rooms available up 1.0 percent and rooms sold up 1.3 percent.

Bed use followed a similar pattern. Beds available grew by 0.4 percent, while beds sold rose by 0.9 percent. This points to limited gains in visitor numbers.

In contrast, earnings climbed sharply. Takings reached $414.1 million in the December quarter, up 9.4 percent from last year. Total turnover for 2025 rose to $1.63 billion, an increase of 6.3 percent.

Employment also increased. Paid jobs in the sector rose by 5.0 percent compared to the same quarter in 2024.

The Coral Coast recorded the highest occupancy among all areas. The Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Coral Coast and Lautoka also showed improved occupancy over the year.

Australia remained the main source market for visitors to the Coral Coast and Nadi. The Northern Division and other areas recorded strong numbers from the United States. Suva saw more visitors from other countries, mainly Japan and Pacific Island countries.

The figures show a sector earning more, but still struggling to significantly lift occupancy levels, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.