Teams arrive ahead of Pacific Nations Competition

Pacific Island countries participating in this weekend’s Pacific Nations Competition in Suva are gradually arriving in the country.

Fiji Amateur Boxing President Panapasa Daunakamakama confirmed that teams from Samoa and Nauru are already in Fiji, while Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea are expected to arrive over the next two days.

The two-day tournament will begin on Friday and is anticipated to be one of the largest regional boxing events ever hosted in the country.

Daunakamakama said preparations for the venue and other logistics are progressing well.

Organisers are hopeful of a strong turnout, as local boxers prepare to face some of the best talent in the region.

“We already have Nauru and Samoa here already, New Zealand and Australia are expected to be in by tomorrow and PNG maybe coming later today.”

The event will be held at the FMF Gymnasium, with tickets available for purchase at the gates.