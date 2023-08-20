Chew acknowledges officers

[Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

The Fiji Police Force recently completed a six-week training program with the Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Service.

In a statement, Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew acknowledged Assistant Superintendent of Police Basant Rai, Inspector Josefa Rakaseta, Corporal Kaminieli Sovu and Constable Semisi Nadamu for conducting the program in Samoa.

Chew says the Motorcyclist and Defensive Driving Training, a partnership between the Fiji and Samoan Police was made possible through the support of the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation program, under the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police banner.

He adds the training course will assist the Samoa Police ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia next year.

The Acting Police Commissioner says this is one of many more deployments to come in terms of sharing training resources in the Pacific Island region.