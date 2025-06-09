Careless driving cost two more lives

[File Photo]

Motorists are being warned against ignoring double lines and traffic laws following a fatal head-on collision along the Queens Highway last night that claimed the lives of two 26-year-old men.

The current death toll stands at 41, and according to statistics, these figures are mostly due to drivers being irresponsible behind the wheel.

In a statement, the Land Transport Authority stressed that road markings and traffic signs are in place to protect road users, with preliminary information suggesting dangerous overtaking may have contributed to the crash.

Acting Chief Executive Makitalena Drova stressed that motorists who disregard road rules not only endanger themselves but also place the lives of innocent people at risk.

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“Double lines are not suggestions. They are there to prevent dangerous overtaking and protect road users. Motorists who choose to ignore these markings put themselves and innocent people in danger. If it is not safe to overtake, do not do it.”

Drova also warned motorists against speeding and reckless driving, saying a few minutes saved on the road are never worth the risk of losing a life.

The Authority reiterated that road safety is non-negotiable and that drivers must strictly obey speed limits, maintain safe following distances, and exercise patience behind the wheel to help prevent further tragedies on our roads.