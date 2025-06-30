Ambitious push toward high-income status

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

The government remains committed to transforming Fiji into a high-income country by 2050, but it cannot be done through a business-as-usual approach.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this during a post-budget breakfast event during the weekend.

Professor Prasad says the recently launched National Development Plan outlines a clear vision for national progress.

He adds that the plan is structured across the short, medium, and long term and sets out a pathway toward economic transformation.

Professor Prasad emphasizes that delivery, implementation, and proper planning are key to success.

He stresses that the entire Cabinet, including ministers and assistant ministers, is aligned with this vision and committed to implementing the 2025–2026 National Budget with urgency, efficiency, and effectiveness.

“That is going to put the country on a solid footing foundation, not only this year but in the future. So it’s a budget for now and the future. It’s a budget for security and prosperity.”

Professor Prasad also acknowledges the important role of the private sector in driving the economy forward and said the government is encouraged by the current level of confidence in the market.

