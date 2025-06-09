AI abuse forcing children out of school

AI-driven abuse against children is emerging as a serious threat in the country. It is leaving some victims too frightened to return to school.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is handling a case involving a 15-year-old girl.

She has refused to go back to school after fake images of her were created and shared online. The Commission states the case shows the harm caused by technology-facilitated violence.

FHRADC Commissioner Chantelle Khan said AI-enabled abuse was spreading rapidly.

She said this was linked to wider access to smartphones and the internet. Khan states victims often feel scared and ashamed. Many are afraid to speak out or seek help.

“As a very big concern, as we go more into technology and advancement and more children are having phones, access to pornographic imaging, and this is something that, you know, when we’re going out to do child protection and child safety, this is the stuff that we also need to recognize as happening in our country.”

Khan states that urgent awareness and stronger protective measures are needed. She warns that online risks for children are increasing. Without action, more students could be forced out of school.

Divisional Manager of the Sexual Crimes Unit at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Ana Ratu-Kalou said cases must be reported quickly. She reiterated that early reporting helps victims get support and it also helps protect other children.

“When incidents come up where a child talks about what has happened, families often opt to try and resolve it within their own homes, as opposed to reporting it to ensure that justice is done.”

The Commission points out that reports of AI-related abuse are rising. Many victims are still staying silent.

It warns that without stronger safeguards, more children could miss out on their education.

