Ageing properties drive housing costs

[Photo: Ashlin Sharma]

The Public Rental Board is seeking new partners and investment to expand Fiji’s public housing supply, as rising demand and ageing properties put pressure on the rental market.

PRB Chairperson Asenaca Nawaqalevu says the board needs to find innovative ways to increase its housing stock and provide safe, affordable and sustainable homes for low-income families.

Nawaqalevu says some PRB properties in Suva are over 60 years old, while other sites have been vacant for more than 20 years and need redevelopment.

“The two glaring examples in Suva are located on Mead Road and in Bagasau, Toorak. Both sit on prime land in our urban areas. The outcomes of the workshop show a shift in stakeholder engagement. Stakeholders emphasized the need to return to a holistic approach to managing apartments, including building safer and more vibrant communities.”

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Nawaqalevu says the board’s focus is no longer just on providing a roof over people’s heads, but also on creating safer and stronger communities.

“Now, in terms of the stock we have under H9, this refers only to the stock currently held by the PRB. It also includes the fact that we have a lease in Navua, as well as a lease or title for Nadi, which we are looking forward to establishing. Just in case I forget, we need to move forward. It has been over 20 years since it was vacated, and we really need support in terms of finding partners, moving forward legally, and securing financing for that major project.”

The new strategic plan will guide the PRB’s work over the next five years, including improving financial sustainability, strengthening governance, and investing in safer housing.