$5M upgrade for northern roads

A major infrastructure upgrade is underway for Labasa town, with plans to construct a new southern bypass route aimed at improving traffic flow and long-term corridor performance.

The bypass, which includes a new bridge over the Labasa River and four intersections with major roads, is expected to reduce regional travel distance and ease congestion in the town centre.

The estimated cost of the project is approximately $50 million.

The initiative is part of a broader transport infrastructure investment supported by the Asian Development Bank and World Bank, which also includes the design of 40 critical bridges and three jetties.

Minister for Public works, Metrological and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says, temporary access solutions are being implemented, including a bridge connecting Siberia Road to the new Vulovi bridge access near Batinikama School.

He says these temporary structures, designed with a five-year lifespan, can be upgraded to permanent fixtures.

The minster say that land access consultations have been successfully completed, with consent from the Labasa landowning unit to realign the road to connect with the new bypass.

Tuisawau adds that designs are expected to be finalized by the end of this year, with signing targeted for late 2025 or early 2026.

