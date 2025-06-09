110 limbs fitted at Jaipur Foot camp

A total of 110 prosthetic limbs have been fitted under the 2026 Jaipur Foot Camp as organizers work towards a target of 650.

Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti President Satish Mehta says the team began work on October 6 and is on track to meet its target.

The camp is being held across Suva, Labasa and Nadi, with work scheduled to finish in Nadi on November 26.

Mehta says 651 people have registered, and the team will try to accommodate additional patients who come forward before the camp closes.

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He says the organization exceeded its target during its previous visit in 2022, fitting 629 limbs against a planned 600.

The team produced and fitted 21 prosthetic limbs in a single day.

Mehta says most patients can arrive in the morning and return home that evening, although more complex cases may require additional time for training and practice.

“ The team is very experienced. So that’s a good thing.It’s a small team, but it’s a very experienced team. And led by people who are really very passionate about it, who really want to help. So post-treatment, if there’s any problem, people always go there because your technicians also have been doing Jaipur foot limbs.”

Mehta says local technicians are also gaining practical experience to help them continue providing fittings, adjustments, and replacements after the visiting team leaves.