Vin Diesel announces final Fast & Furious film’s release date, reveals return of Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner

Source: ENews

The final Fast & Furious film is on the way and will include even more familiar faces than fans expected.

Vin Diesel surprised a crowd at FuelFest in Pomona, California on Saturday with a special announcement about the upcoming franchise finale.

In addition to revealing the film’s release date, the actor broke some news about a certain fan-favorite character’s return.

“The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious [in] April 2027,’” Diesel began, before the cheering crowd. “I said, ‘Under three conditions.’”

He then laid out his terms: “First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing,” he shared and” The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner.”

Diesel is referring to the character previously portrayed by the late Paul Walker, who starred in six franchise installments before he was killed in a car crash in November 2013 at 40.

Though Diesel offered no details on how Brian’s return to the franchise will be achieved, several franchises have controversially turned to CGI technology to resurrect beloved characters after the death of their original actors, including Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Christopher Reeve’s Superman in The Flash, Ian Holm’s Ash in Alien: Romulus.

