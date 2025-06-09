Morgan Wallen's arrest footage reveals his song playing inside cop car

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Wallen pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment after being arrested for drunkenly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

New police footage of country singer Morgan Wallen’s 2024 arrest at a Nashville bar shows that when he was loaded into a cop car, he heard his own song playing on the radio.

“This is me and Thomas Rhett,” Wallen can be heard exclaiming from the back seat in the video. “Turn it up! That’s me and T.R.”

He laughs, adding, “That’s me right there! Come on now, me and T.R.”

The Grammy nominee and Rhett duetted on the 2023 song “Mamaw’s House.”

However, the officer for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department isn’t so surprised. He mentions that Wallen’s songs are frequently on the radio.

“T.R. is one of the best. He’s one of the best there is in the world,” Wallen replies to the officer. “He would definitely not be getting arrested.”

Earlier in the video, Wallen is seen attempting to leave the bar when he’s stopped by officers, and told, “You’re not free to go.”

They’re investigating how a chair moved from the roof of the bar Chief’s, which is co-owned by Wallen’s fellow country singer, Eric Church, to the ground near a patrol car.

Wallen initially denied having done it, and, when he still wasn’t allowed to leave, he called Church.

“These people are trying to take me to jail outside of your bar,” Wallen said into the phone.

He then appeared to be answering questions when he said, “the cops” and “I’m not sure,” before adding that they wouldn’t let him leave.

