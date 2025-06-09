KPop Demon Hunters' song given classical makeover by Katherine Jenkins

[Source: BBC]

She has tackled famous operas, hymns and sung the national anthem countless times.

But this Christmas, Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins has recorded a classical reinterpretation of a viral hit song, and learnt a little Korean in the process.

Golden, the breakout song from animated film KPop Demon Hunters, became a huge streaming hit in 2025, setting new records on charts worldwide.

Performed in the film by girl band HUNTR/X, Jenkins thought the song “could make a really beautiful aria” and told BBC Radio Wales’ Lucy Owen that its positive message resonated with her.

The film, which Netflix says has become its most watched movie ever, tells the story of K-pop stars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey who double as secret guardians of the world.

Its catchy music and dance sequences made it hugely popular with young audiences, and Jenkins joked she got “brownie points” from her children, aged seven and 10, “for at least trying it”.

Jenkins, from Neath, Port Talbot, will be performing the song on the Royal Variety Show on Sunday, where she will also sing the national anthem.

“It comes at a bit of an emotional point in the show,” she said.

“When you look at the lyrics in an empowering, inspirational way, it really resonates in that setting,” she said.

The upbeat anthem celebrates overcoming struggles and finding power and a sense of identity.

“It’s been a really lovely song to try and interpret in a classical way,” she said.

“The hardest bit, probably, is learning the bits in Korean,” she said.

“I’ve never sung in Korean before, so that was interesting,” she said.

The recording features children singing towards the end, and Jenkins revealed it was her eldest daughter Aaliyah on the recording.

She went into the studio with her mother one day after school and sang the part with her.

“It ended up staying on there, so she’s excited this morning as well,” she said.

“She’s definitely loving singing and anything that we can do together like that is always lovely.”

The singer added Christmas was her favourite time of the year, growing up with choral singing in Neath.

“It’s just the best time of year, so we’re really excited at home, as always,” she said.

