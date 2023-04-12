Jeremy Renner got a hilarious fake Cameo from Paul Rudd after snow plow accident

[Source: CNN Entertainment]
Paul Rudd tried to lift Jeremy Renner’s spirits after a snow plow accident in January left him fighting for his life.
Renner appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday where he revealed that that his Marvel Universe co-star made a fake Cameo video wishing him well while he recovered.
“So Rudd, whom I love so much, happened to be in town as well promoting his movie,” Renner recalled of his recovery.
“He came by a couple of times to the hospital and was always just making my day because he’s one of the funniest guys around.
Then he sent me a video message.
Anybody knows Cameo?
Where they can pay money and they get some movie star to say, ‘Hey, happy birthday.’
So he made a fake Cameo one.
I didn’t even ask him to.
He made a fake one, like I paid him money for a Cameo.”
The video of Rudd played on the late-night show, with the actor saying, “Hey Jerry, I hear you’re a little banged up.
Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently?
Anyway, I just wanted to send this video.
It’s really from the heart and I hope you’re feeling better.
Sounds like you are.
Apparently, you’re a pretty tough guy.”
Rudd continued, “Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day, and wouldn’t that be something?
In the meantime, take care and take it easy for a while.
And next time, maybe just let the snow melt!
Feel better, Jerry!”
Renner, who is currently walking with a cane, has been doing press for his new Disney+ series, “Rennervations.”
The series debuts Wednesday.