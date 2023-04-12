Jeremy Renner got a hilarious fake Cameo from Paul Rudd after snow plow accident

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Paul Rudd tried to lift Jeremy Renner’s spirits after a snow plow accident in January left him fighting for his life.

Renner appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday where he revealed that that his Marvel Universe co-star made a fake Cameo video wishing him well while he recovered.

“So Rudd, whom I love so much, happened to be in town as well promoting his movie,” Renner recalled of his recovery.

“He came by a couple of times to the hospital and was always just making my day because he’s one of the funniest guys around.

Then he sent me a video message.

Anybody knows Cameo?

Where they can pay money and they get some movie star to say, ‘Hey, happy birthday.’

So he made a fake Cameo one.

I didn’t even ask him to.

He made a fake one, like I paid him money for a Cameo.”

The video of Rudd played on the late-night show, with the actor saying, “Hey Jerry, I hear you’re a little banged up.

Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently?

Anyway, I just wanted to send this video.

It’s really from the heart and I hope you’re feeling better.

Sounds like you are.

Apparently, you’re a pretty tough guy.”

Rudd continued, “Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day, and wouldn’t that be something?

In the meantime, take care and take it easy for a while.

And next time, maybe just let the snow melt!

Feel better, Jerry!”

Renner, who is currently walking with a cane, has been doing press for his new Disney+ series, “Rennervations.”

The series debuts Wednesday.