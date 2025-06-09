Trump says he would meet with Putin even if the Russian leader won’t meet with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

[Source: AP News]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would meet with Vladimir Putin even if the Russian leader will not meet with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in comments that suggested Washington and Moscow could soon hold a summit.

Trump’s comments followed a statement from Putin earlier in the day that he hoped to meet with Trump next week, possibly in the United Arab Emirates. But the White House was still working through the details of any potential meetings, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

When asked by a reporter if Putin would need to meet with Zelenskyy in order to secure a meeting with the U.S., Trump said: “No, he doesn’t. No.”

Article continues after advertisement

A White House official told The Associated Press earlier Thursday that a U.S.-Russian summit would not happen if Putin did not agree to meet with Zelenskyy, but the official later said it only made the summit less likely. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and had spoken on condition of anonymity.

A meeting with Trump would be a coup for Putin, who has spurned previous offers of a face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy and has been isolated globally since the invasion. He has long suggested a meeting with Trump to discuss ending the fighting. Trump too has repeatedly boasted that he and Putin could make a deal to end the war.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.