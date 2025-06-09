Trump demands 'highly conflicted' Intel CEO resign over China ties

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the immediate resignation of new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, calling him “highly conflicted” due to his ties to Chinese firms and raising doubts about plans to turn around the struggling American chip icon.

Reuters reported exclusively in April that Tan invested at least $200 million in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms, some of which were linked to the Chinese military.

Trump’s comments came a day after Reuters was first to report that Republican Senator Tom Cotton had sent a letter to Intel’s board chair with questions about Tan’s ties to Chinese firms and a recent criminal case involving his former firm Cadence Design.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately.

There is no other solution to this problem,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, sending Intel shares (INTC.O), opens new tab down nearly 3% in late morning trading.

A leadership change could pile pressure on Intel, which is a pillar of U.S. efforts to boost domestic chipmaking. Last year, it secured $8 billion in subsidies, the largest outlay under the 2022 CHIPS Act, to build new factories in Ohio and other states.

Trump’s intervention marked a rare instance of a U.S. president publicly calling for a CEO’s ouster and sparked debate among investors.

“It would be setting a very unfortunate precedent. You don’t want American presidents dictating who runs companies, but certainly his opinion has merit and weight,” said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management.

David Wagner, head of equity and portfolio manager at Intel shareholder Aptus Capital Advisors, said while “many investors likely believe that President Trump has his hand in too many cookie jars, it’s just another signal that he’s very serious about trying to bring business back to the U.S.”

Intel and Tan, who took over as CEO in March, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In response to the Reuters story on Wednesday about a U.S. lawmaker questioning Tan’s ties to China, an Intel spokesperson said the company and its CEO were deeply committed to the national security of the U.S. and the integrity of their role in the U.S. defense ecosystem.

