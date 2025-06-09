Palestine Action wins bid to challenge UK ban under anti-terrorism laws

[Source: Reuters]

The co-founder of a pro-Palestinian campaign group on Wednesday won her bid to bring a legal challenge against the British government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws.

Huda Ammori, who helped found Palestine Action in 2020, asked London’s High Court to give the go-ahead for a full challenge to the group’s proscription, which was made on the grounds it committed or participated in acts of terrorism.

Palestine Action has increasingly targeted Israel-linked companies in Britain, often spraying red paint, blocking entrances or damaging equipment.

It accuses Britain’s government of complicity in what it says are Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

Earlier this month, the High Court refused Ammori’s application to pause the ban and, following an unsuccessful last-ditch appeal, Palestine Action’s proscription came into effect just after midnight on July 5.

Proscription makes it a crime to be a member of the group, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Judge Martin Chamberlain granted permission for Ammori to bring a judicial review, saying her case that proscription amounted to a disproportionate interference with her and others’ right to freedom of expression was “reasonably arguable”.

Dozens of people have been arrested for holding placards purportedly supporting the group since the ban, and Ammori’s lawyers say people expressing support for the Palestinian cause have also been subject to increased scrutiny from police.

However, Britain’s interior minister Yvette Cooper has said violence and criminal damage have no place in legitimate protest and that Palestine Action’s activities – including breaking into a military base and damaging two planes – justify proscription.

Israel has repeatedly denied committing abuses in its war in Gaza, which began after Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023.

