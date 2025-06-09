Oil prices up nearly 3% as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

[ Source: Reuters ]

il prices jumped almost 3% on Thursday as a week-old air war between Israel and Iran escalated and uncertainty about potential U.S. involvement kept investors on edge.

Brent crude futures settled up $2.15, or 2.8%, to $78.85 a barrel, its highest close since January 22.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was up $2.06, or 2.7%, to $77.20 at 1330 EST (1730 GMT).

Trading volumes were light on Thursday due to a U.S. federal holiday.

