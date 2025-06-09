China unleashes virus crackdown as power is cut off and patients locked up

[Source: MSN]

Officials across China have implemented Covid-era preventive measures across the country as the chikungunya virus outbreak continues to spread.

Over 7,000 cases have been reported in the southern city of Foshan, while 12 other cities in the Guangdong province have reported at least 3,000 cases, bringing the national total to over 10,000.

As a result of the rampant spread, patients in hospital wards are being covered with mosquito nets and are required to remain there for a week, or until they test negative for the virus, if sooner.

A chikungunya infection causes fever, joint pain and, in severe cases, life-threatening complications involving the heart and brain.

Images show Chinese state workers spraying clouds of disinfectant around city streets, residential areas and construction sites where people may come into contact with virus-bearing mosquitoes in or near standing water.

Drones are being used to hunt down insect breeding grounds and spray insecticide, and residents are being asked to empty bottles, flower pots or other outdoor receptacles that may collect water.

Failure to comply with any restriction may lead to fines of up to $1,400 (10,000 Yuan) and locals can have their electricity cut off, according to state media.

While it’s unclear exactly where the infection began, the virus is now spreading across the world and the CDC has issued a Level 2 travel risk notice for Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand and China.

No deaths have been reported but those experiencing fevers, joint pain or rashes are being asked to visit the nearest hospital so they can be tested for the virus.

Chinese office employees have also been spotted spreading disinfectant around buildings before entering, a stark reminder of the controversial hardline tactics used by the country to control the Covid pandemic in 2020.

