Rusty Djokovic kicks off Grand Slam record bid with Albot thrashing

[Source: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title kicked off on Monday with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 win over qualifier Radu Albot in the U.S. Open first round as the defending champion returned to the court after his Olympic triumph.

Three weeks after winning the singles title at the Paris Games, Djokovic lacked his golden touch in the night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium as he struggled with serve and racked up nearly twice as many unforced errors as winners.

But the 37-year-old Serb had more than enough weapons to handle the Moldovan journeyman in their first tour clash.

Article continues after advertisement

While having never played Albot before, Djokovic said he had done his homework on the 34-year-old, who beat both his younger brothers Marko and Djordje during their playing days.

Djokovic duly avenged the family name in three rusty sets, closing out the match with a big serve to set up an all-Serbian clash with Laslo Djere for a place in the third round.

Level on 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court, Djokovic will hope for better from his game as he looks to take the record outright at Flushing Meadows.