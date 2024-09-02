'I deserve to be on this stage', says Navarro after beating Gauff

[Source: Reuters]

Emma Navarro said on Sunday she has sometimes felt overwhelmed on the big stage but the American was in her comfort zone on her first U.S. Open appearance at the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium as she beat defending champion Coco Gauff 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Navarro, seeded 13th, had never previously advanced past the first round at Flushing Meadows but the 23-year-old’s stunning win over compatriot Gauff has landed her a spot in the quarter-finals against Spain’s Paula Badosa.

“I’ve been out on big courts before where I just felt totally overwhelmed and almost like it’s an out-of-body experience, but I didn’t feel like that today,” Wimbledon quarter-finalist Navarro told reporters.

“I felt comfortable from the time I stepped out on to the court, which I was a little bit surprised about. I kind of had prepared myself for the worst just in terms of feeling overwhelmed and nervous.

“It’s a pretty crazy court. The energy in New York is unmatched, just really (an) amazing experience.”

While Gauff served poorly and made several errors, Navarro’s aggressive style and superior court coverage often put the champion on the back foot.

Navarro, who constantly attacked Gauff’s second serve, said she is making a conscious effort to play proactively against the top players — a strategy that has helped her rise up to a career high number 12 in the world.