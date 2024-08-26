All-conquering Djokovic faces Albot test in New York opener

[Source: Reuters]

The first round of the U.S. Open begins on Monday as the world’s top players battle for Grand Slam glory in New York.

Novak Djokovic begins his hunt for a fifth Flushing Meadows crown when he meets Moldovan Radu Albot while Coco Gauff kicks off her title defence against Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva.

Djokovic has not competed since winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris and the 37-year-old will need to quickly shake off any rust when he meets Albot for the first time in his career under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Having completed the career Golden Slam – winning all four Grand Slam titles and the Olympic gold – Djokovic is aiming to capture a 25th major crown that will see him move past Margaret Court and take sole possession of the all-time record.

No man has defended the trophy in New York since 2008 and Djokovic is determined to change that this year.

“That’s the goal. It’s always to try to go all the way to the finals and fight for the trophy. That kind of mindset or approach is no different for me this year,” Djokovic said.

“People ask me, ‘Now that you’ve basically won everything with the golden medal, what else is there to win?’ I still feel the drive. I still have the competitive spirit.

“I still want to make more history and enjoy myself on the tour. I still hope to inspire many young people to watch tennis and play tennis.”