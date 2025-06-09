Talacolo and Sauturaga shine in Bulls final victory

Source: Rugby Premier League / Facebook

The Chennai Bulls stormed into the history books this morning, dismantling the Delhi Redz 41–0 to claim the first-ever GMR Rugby Premier League title in India.

In a final dominated from the first whistle to the last, it was star Fijian duo Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga who lit up the field with flair, power, and world-class finishing.

Played under lights in front of a raucous crowd, the final was billed as a tight contest, but it quickly turned into a Bulls masterclass.

Talacolo set the tone early with a thundering try in the first quarter and continued to torment the Delhi defence with his pace and physicality.

Sauturaga, equally brilliant, controlled the tempo with slick distribution and clinical conversions.

Chennai ran in seven unanswered tries, with Mohammed Ashique, Shanawaz Ahmed, Terry Kennedy, and Vaafauese Maliko all crossing the whitewash in a relentless attacking display.

Kennedy also contributed two assists, underlining the Bulls’ depth and cohesion.

Gaurav Kumar added another conversion to push the total beyond reach.

The Delhi Redz had no answers on the night. Their attack was blunted by a bruising Bulls defence, while unforced errors cost them dearly.

