Suva FC ready to defend home turf

With the BIC Fiji FACT tournament set to kick off at the HFC Bank Stadium next weekend, hosts Suva FC are determined to defend their home turf.

Despite the rainy weather, preparations are going well, and Suva FC president Nitin Singh says the team is “composed and focused.”

Singh acknowledges defending their home ground won’t be easy, and they’ll be treating every match like a final.

“It’s not going to be easy for us to defend our home turf, but come next Friday, we will make sure we are fully prepared. The boys have been training from yesterday and we are looking forward to this tournament.”

Currently fifth in the Premier League standings, Suva will play their opening match against first-place Labasa at 7 PM next Friday.

