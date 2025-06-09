Fijian Drua rakes in $108M for the economy

[File Photo]

The Fijian Drua generated $108 million for the country’s GDP during the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

This is according to an independent analysis by ANZ Research authored by ANZ’s International Economist for the Pacific, Dr. Kishti Sen, and Tom Kenny, ANZ’s Senior International Economist.

This impact includes FJD 26 million in direct spending from ticket sales, stadium operations, and in-game purchases—and an additional FJD 82 million in indirect benefits, driven by sports tourism, flights, accommodation, transport, retail, media, and advertising sectors.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein says this is a major achievement, one that the country should be proud of.

“This is more than rugby. The Drua have become a national economic engine. Every home game now acts as a catalyst for growth, creating jobs, filling seats on our National Airline, filling up rooms at the Tanoa Hotel Group and other hotels, supporting local businesses, and showcasing Fiji to the world. This report validates what we’ve known all along: the Drua aren’t just competing in Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, we’re helping drive Fiji forward.”

Over 58,000 spectators attended home games, with thousands of overseas visitors boosting tourism revenue.

International broadcasts of Drua matches to millions of homes have elevated Fiji’s global profile, positioning the nation as a premier sports tourism destination.

Lead author Dr. Sen described the Drua’s impact as the largest recurring economic event in Fiji outside of the Pacific Games.

Hussein says the Drua are committed to partnering with stakeholders, sponsors, and government agencies to build on this momentum.

“The Fijian Drua is the fulfilment of a dream—that Fiji can host and compete with the best teams in the world on the field. It is very gratifying to note that we’re making an even bigger contribution off the field for our beloved country. We are grateful for the support of all our sponsors, partners, and stakeholders, and of course—our fans—for making it all possible. We simply wouldn’t be here without their support. The Fijian Drua will continue to invest in our women’s and men’s teams and event experience for even greater economic contributions in the coming seasons.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will begin pre-season in October and will kick off their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season on 14 February in Lautoka against Moana Pasifika.

