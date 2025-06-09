Drua set for Chiefs battle

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will need a big shift when they play current Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific table leaders, the Chiefs, in Christchurch, New Zealand , tomorrow in the Super Round.

Our Drua got their maiden win over the Chiefs after three straight defeats.

The Chiefs have scored 40-plus points in each of their last two meetings in New Zealand and are looking for five straight wins for the first time since 2023.

Debutant Maika Tuitubou faces the toughest task in Super Rugby as he goes up against the form player in the competition, Quinn Tupaea.

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Tupaea is one of the best midfielders in the world and is short odds for Player of the Year after a brilliant season for the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, only 500 tickets remain for tomorrow’s games at One New Zealand Stadium.

Tickets for last night’s and today’s games were sold out yesterday afternoon.

Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley says to have sold out the first two days of Super Round is an outstanding result and reflects the appetite of fans to be part of this milestone event.

The Drua play the Chiefs at 4:30pm tomorrow and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.