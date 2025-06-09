Tony Whitton appointed to Tower Insurance Fiji Board

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Tower Limited has announced the appointment of Tony Whitton as a non-executive independent director on the Board of Tower Insurance Fiji Limited, strengthening the company’s leadership in the region.

Whitton brings more than 30 years of experience in Fiji’s business and tourism sectors. He currently serves as Managing Director of Rosie Holidays and Ahura Resorts, a leading tourism and hospitality group he has led since 1990.

Throughout his career, Whitton has played a key role in developing large, people-focused businesses across Fiji and the South Pacific.

His expertise spans governance, operational resilience, and industry leadership, including close engagement with government and sector organizations during periods of disruption.

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Commenting on his appointment, Whitton said he was pleased to join the Tower Fiji Board and support the company’s continued growth and commitment to local communities.

“Tower has a long history of supporting customers and communities in Fiji. I am thrilled to be joining the Board and look forward to contributing to its ongoing resilience and long-term success in the region”

Tower CEO and Fiji Board Chair Paul Johnston welcomed the appointment, noting Whitton’s strong commercial background and deep understanding of the local market.

“Tony brings a wealth of experience leading complex organisations through change. His insight and leadership will be a valuable addition to the Board as we continue to support our customers and communities in Fiji”

Whitton’s appointment follows the retirement of long-serving board member Isikeli Tikoduadua, who stepped down at the end of February after nearly a decade of service.

Johnston acknowledged Tikoduadua’s contribution, saying he played a significant role in guiding Tower Fiji through a period of transformation since joining the Board in 2016.