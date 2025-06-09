Fiji strengthens border security through NZ partnership

Fiji is strengthening its border security and immigration systems through closer collaboration with New Zealand, as efforts ramp up to tackle growing regional and transnational threats.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says a coordinated approach between agencies is critical, especially given Fiji’s porous maritime borders.

“But it is important that these agencies work together as we try and ensure that our border is so porous because it is a maritime border. We can close the gaps and we close it by working together. These agencies can help each other.”

He stresses that no single agency can address the challenges alone, highlighting the need for stronger cooperation between law enforcement, border agencies, and regional partners.

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New Zealand High Commissioner Greg Andrews says the partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving immigration systems and responding to increasingly complex security issues.

“And also, there’s wider investment and support from the New Zealand system, in particular to build its capacity to really work on those issues. So I believe the five-week program is a program from New Zealand.”

Immigration New Zealand officers are already working alongside Fijian officials, providing daily operational support and contributing to training initiatives.

A key component is a five-week training programme aimed at building the skills and capacity of Fiji’s immigration officers, combining international expertise with local leadership to ensure global standards are met while addressing local needs.

Authorities say the strengthened partnership will help improve border management and better position Fiji to respond to evolving threats, including transnational crime and illegal activities.