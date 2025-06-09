All Labasa College teams make Futsal semifinals

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Futsal Championship semifinals have been confirmed, and all Labasa College teams have made the cut.

Labasa College will feature in the under-19 boys and girls semifinals, and also both under-17 semifinals.

The first under-19 boys semifinal starts at 1:15pm with Suva Muslim College taking on Vunimono Secondary School, before Labasa College faces Tilak High School at 2pm at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

In the girls U19 semis, Labasa College will be playing Xavier College at 11:45 am and Swami Vivekananda College clash with Kamil College at 12:30pm

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The U17 boys semifinals start at 10:15am as Tavua College battles with DAV College. The second semifinal sees Xavier College come up against Labasa College at 11am.

Vunimoli Islamia College and AD Patel College play in the first U17 girls semifinal at 8:45am, and the second will be between Labasa College and MGM High School at 9:30am.