Waste-to-energy project under review after strong public response

The proposed Vuda waste-to-energy project has entered a critical technical review stage, following significant public interest and feedback during the consultation process.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change confirms that the submission period closed on April 22, with a total of 875 written submissions received as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment process.

Additional public engagement included more than 5,600 online petition signatures and 3,100 paper-based submissions.

Permanent Secretary Sivendra Michael says all feedback has now been forwarded to the EIA consultant and will be assessed by a Technical Review Committee comprising government agencies, academics, and environmental experts.

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He says this phase is crucial, as concerns raised will be carefully evaluated against legal and technical requirements before any decision is made.

Dr Michael stresses that the process remains guided by environmental laws, with no final decision taken at this stage.

Authorities are also urging the public to avoid misinformation and rely only on official sources, as the Ministry continues to follow due process.