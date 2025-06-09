Mandatory reporting tightens accountability: Singh

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Ministry Charan Jeath Singh. [Photo: FILE]

The Multi-Ethnic Affairs Ministry has introduced stricter accountability measures under its grant programme, making completion reports mandatory for all recipients to strengthen transparency and oversight.

Minister, Charan Jeath Singh stresses that enhanced monitoring systems are essential to ensure public funds are used responsibly.

He says ¤the strengthened requirement will improve compliance and reduce the risk of misuse or mismanagement of funds.

“The Ministry will continue to closely monitor each project supported by this grant program. Accountability is essential, and these are public funds that must be applied strictly to the intended purposes.”

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Singh says the move comes after concerns that some previous recipients had failed to provide adequate reporting on funded projects.

The Ministry has observed that some previous recipients have not submitted their completion reports. The Ministry is now strengthening its process and, as such, will require completion reports from the recipients as a basis of accountability.

The Multi-Ethnic Grant Programme has seen a significant rise in interest this year.