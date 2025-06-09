Cyclone Vaianu fails to deter Naiyala High School

Despite Tropical Cyclone Vaianu severely disrupting preparations, Naiyala High School remains confident in its athletes as they gear up to compete against the best at the Coca-Cola Games.

Head coach Watisoni Sovivekula says the cyclone forced them to cancel a planned training camp and left their school grounds too slippery and muddy for proper training.

He adds that the team had to adapt, with long-distance runners turning to nearby gravel roads to continue their preparation.

“The cyclone really disrupted our preparations as we had to be with our individual families, and another week of school was cancelled. So students we’re not training for more than a week and that really impacted the plans we had set in place.”

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The Games will be held next week from Thursday to Saturday, and you can watch them live on FBC Two.

Overseas viewers can also catch all three days of action on VITI+ for $99 Fijian dollars.