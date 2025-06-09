Joint drug operations ramp up nationwide

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have intensified joint operations across the country, targeting criminal networks involved in the illicit drug trade.

The move follows an earlier directive agreed to by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai.

Last night, surge operations were carried out nationwide, with members of the public witnessing increased security presence, including snap checkpoints, search operations, and coordinated deployments.

Authorities say the escalation sends a clear message that drug-related activities will not be tolerated, with efforts focused on dismantling and disrupting organised networks.

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The joint operations are being supported by investigation teams to ensure cases are handled swiftly and in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are being urged to cooperate with officers on the ground and to report any information that may assist ongoing operations.