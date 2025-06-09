Workplace mental health concerns spill into homes and communities

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Neglect of mental health in workplaces is becoming a growing concern in Fiji, with experts warning that its impacts are now extending beyond offices into homes and communities.

Speaking at the Fiji Occupational Health and Safety Conference hosted by the Fiji National University, Pro Vice-Chancellor TVET Pacific Isimeli Tagicakiverata says workplace stress and trauma are contributing to serious social issues.

He highlighted that psychological strain is linked to harmful coping behaviours such as substance abuse, strained relationships, and in some cases, gender-based violence.

“Let us challenge conventional thinking, share practical solutions and commit to meaningful action. Let us move beyond seeing psychosocial well-being as an abstract concept and instead recognise it is a fundamental pillar of thriving individuals and strong organisations.”

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Dr Tagicakiverata says psychosocial well-being must now be treated as a core development issue, rather than a separate concern.

The conference aligns with Fiji’s National Development Plan and supports global goals under the United Nations, including good health and well-being, decent work, and gender equality.

Participants have been urged to share solutions and take action, with emphasis that the issue affects not just workplaces, but families, communities, and future generations.

The event also featured the launch of a productivity video highlighting ISO-certified sectors in Fiji, supported by the Asian Productivity Organisation.