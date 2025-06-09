About 6000 new jobs expected in outsourcing by 2030

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Over the next four years, between 5,000 and 6,000 people are expected to benefit from job opportunities in Fiji’s outsourcing sector, as the industry works towards expanding its workforce to 15,000 by 2030.

Industry body Outsource Fiji says the sector, which currently employs around 9,500 people, is rapidly expanding as global demand for outsourcing services continues to rise.

Speaking at the Outsource Fiji Tertiary Engagement Programme at the University of Fiji this morning, Outsource Fiji Manager Corporate Affairs Shivika Patel highlighted the industry’s strong focus on youth employment.

She said approximately 80 percent of the current workforce is made up of young people, making it one of the most youth-driven industries in the country.

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The student engagement programme, she said, aims not only to assist it in meeting its workforce expansion goals, but also to bridge the gap between education and employment by connecting students directly with industry opportunities and equipping them with skills required by employers.

Patel highlighted that the sector offers a wide range of services to international clients, including customer experience, finance and accounting, information technology, and human resources.

“A lot of people don’t seem to know how outsourcing works. There are still people who do not understand – they think that the outsourcing industry is just about call centres, sitting and answering calls, but it’s beyond that.”

She added that Fiji’s strong English-speaking population, cultural alignment with markets such as Australia and New Zealand, and reputation for quality service continue to attract global clients.

Patel noted that the growth of the outsourcing industry will not only create employment opportunities for graduates but also allow young people to build international careers while remaining in Fiji.

She said that strengthening partnerships between industry and academic institutions is key to developing a skilled, future-ready workforce and supporting long-term economic growth.