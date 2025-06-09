Ruling on Kamikamica’s permanent stay application deferred

Former Deputy PM, Manoa Kamikamica. [Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The Suva High Court has deferred the judgment for the permanent stay application for former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica to the 5th of next month.

Judge Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull stated that she needed more time to make her ruling.

The application is to permanently stop criminal proceedings against him.

The former DPM is challenging the appointment of Acting Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Lavi Rokoika.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the ruling on former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad’s application will be delivered on May 1st.

For Professor Prasad, the grounds of his stay application include the absence of a caution interview, delayed charges, the lack of a formal complaint, and personal prejudice.