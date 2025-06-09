Drua officially advertise head coach post

The Fijian Drua has officially advertised its head coach position today.

This is the final season for current coach Glen Jackson after he agreed with the Drua not to activate the third-year option in his contract.

Those interested to be the new Drua mentor will need to have a proven experience as a Head Coach or senior assistant in Super Rugby, international rugby, top-tier professional competition or equivalent.

Our Fijian Drua’s purpose is simple – winning Super Rugby Pacific, inspiring a nation and

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changing lives for the better.

The Club and its associated activities contribute over $108million annually to Fiji’s gross domestic product making it a vital national institution.

On Sunday, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play the Chiefs in New Zealand at 4:30pm in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Super Round.

Catch the action live on FBC Sports.