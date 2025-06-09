Retailers warn consumers of likely price increases

Retailers in Suva are warning that consumers may soon face higher prices, as rising fuel costs begin to impact business operations.

The Suva Retailers Association says businesses are already tightening operations, introducing cost-saving measures to manage increasing expenses.

President Jitesh Patel says while fuel supply remains stable, the sharp rise in prices is the main concern for retailers.

“The thing is, fuel supply is okay. We know that our country will continue to have fuel, but it is the price we are buying at now compared to before that is the major concern we are facing.”

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Patel says retailers are cutting back on electricity use, limiting fuel consumption for deliveries, and encouraging staff to use public transport or carpool.

He adds that Fiji’s small market size means businesses often pay higher fuel costs, making it difficult to absorb the increases over time.

Patel warns that if fuel prices continue to climb, retailers will have little choice but to pass the added costs on to consumers in the coming months.