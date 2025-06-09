Ba football family farewells Tuimasi

[Source:Ba Football Club/Facebook]

The Ba Football community bid their final farewell yesterday to a legend of the ‘Men In Black’, Tuimasi Manuca.

His former teammates Josaia Bukalidi, Jone Vesikula, Malakai Tiwa, Remueru Tekiata, Aisea Codro, Ronil Kumar, Kini Viliame Naika, and many others gathered to pay their final respects before he was laid to rest in Ba.

Ba FA President Praneel Dayal says he didn’t see a crowd of fans; he saw a family that is hurting.

He says Tuimasi wasn’t just a name on a team sheet or a face on a poster, but a heartbeat of Ba.

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Dayal also says that Tuimasi played his ninety minutes with grit and grace that few could ever match, and he wore the black jersey like a second skin, and when he stepped onto the grass, he carried the hopes of every person in Ba with him.

Tuimasi Manuca featured for Ba from 2005 to 200,9 and he also played for Hekari United from Papua New Guinea.

The former national midfielder lost his battle with cancer a week ago.

Meanwhile, Ba takes on Lautoka tomorrow at Churchill Park in the Extra Premier League at 11am.

Other games tomorrow see Nasinu and Nadroga battle at the Uprising Sports ground at 3pm.

There’ll be a double header at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting at 12pm with Tailevu Naitasiri playing Suva before Rewa meets Nadi.

In the lone game today, Labasa hosts Navua at 1:30pm at Subrail Park.