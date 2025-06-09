Budget 2025-26

Fuel price surge drives rising costs for retailers

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 24, 2026 4:34 pm

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva Retailers Association says the ongoing global fuel price crisis is already impacting businesses across Fiji, with rising import costs expected to push prices higher for consumers.

President Jitesh Patel says the effects are being felt through increased fuel prices and higher importation costs, as goods sourced from key partners such as New Zealand, Australia, China, and India become more expensive.

He says the situation reflects a global crisis, with supply chains under pressure and costs rising at multiple levels.

Many businesses are attempting to absorb some of the increases by cutting internal expenses, but this may not be sustainable.

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“We do understand that there are different percentages; some rates are going up by 10%, some by 15%, depending on where we are importing our goods from. But at the end of the day, some businesses are trying to cut other expenses they can reduce and try to cover the cost increase.”

Patel adds that retailers are also facing limitations on items under price control, where margins are already low, making it difficult to absorb additional costs.

The Suva Retailers Association warns that as new stock arrives at higher costs, consumers should expect further price increases in the coming weeks.

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