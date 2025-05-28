Drua eager for last match of the season

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are getting ready for their last game of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, and head coach Glen Jackson wants the team to give it their all and finish strong.

With some players leaving the club after this season, Jackson says this weekend’s game is extra special.

He also shared that the team has been working hard on fitness over the past two weeks, after their big win against the Western Force in Lautoka.

Glen Jackson [File Photo]

Jackson says the players are in good shape for the final match.

“We keep a very fit squad, if you look at a lot of other squads they’re sort of on their last league so we certainly got a lot of guys fit and ready to play which is good for the Flying Fijians as well. Disappointing to be in our last game and not a chance to make the playoffs but I know moving forward next year we’ll be a good team.”

Despite a few minor injuries in camp, coach Glen Jackson is feeling positive about the team’s progress. He says training has gone well, and he’ll name the starting lineup tomorrow.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Queensland Reds this Saturday at 9:35pm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The match will be shown live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.