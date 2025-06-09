Skipper Cup to have 14 teams

The Fiji Rugby Union will restructure its competition this year, including the Skipper Cup.

Part of the restructure is the inclusion of two new teams, increasing the number to 14.

It is expected that a team from Vanua Levu will be included.

This was revealed by FRU chief executive, Koli Sewabu, after its AGM in Lami this afternoon.

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FRU is also looking at the Terms of Participation following some consultations with unions.

Sewabu says they’re scrutinizing their TOP to make sure all the risks are mitigated or removed.

The former national loose forward also says that it’s a concern that no team from Vanua Levu is in the Skipper Cup, which is why they have to relook at things in order to grow the game in the north.

The new Skipper Cup TOP as agreed to at the AGM, will include a team from Vanua Levu for the next two to three years.

More details about the restructure will be released soon.