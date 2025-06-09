Search underway for nine fishermen missing at sea

A search is underway for nine men who failed to return from a fishing trip after departing Vatuwaqa earlier this week.

The group left on the morning of April 22, heading towards waters near Kadavu, but did not return as scheduled, prompting concern from families.

A report was later lodged with Police, triggering coordinated search efforts through the Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji.

Authorities say search operations remain ongoing as teams work to locate the missing fishermen.

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Families who contacted FBC News are now anxiously waiting for answers as efforts continue.