New plan to boost landowner control in pine sector

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The Fiji Pine Trust is moving to give landowners a stronger role in the pine industry under a new five-year strategic plan aimed at increasing returns and participation.

Speaking at the launch last night, Executive Chairman Semi Degei says the plan focuses on ensuring landowners benefit more directly through income streams such as lease payments, stumpage, and dividends.

He says the sector continues to face growing risks, including cyclones, fires, pests, and unstable markets, all of which impact production and earnings.

The strategy, developed through consultations, reflects the priorities of landowners and stakeholders, with a focus on growth, community development, environmental protection, governance, and innovation.

Degei adds that the Trust will take a more active role in working with partners, including the government, Fiji Pine Limited, and the iTaukei Land Trust Board, to strengthen the industry.

He says the overall goal is to place landowners at the centre of the sector’s future while securing long-term, sustainable returns.