Vanuaso farmers face market challenges

[file/photo]

Farmers in Vanuaso on Gau Island are struggling to find reliable markets for their produce, despite agriculture being the main source of income for hundreds of families in the community.

An estimated 500 to 800 farmers depend on farming to sustain their livelihoods, with yaqona remaining the primary cash crop for many households.

However, farmers say limited access to markets for other crops continues to restrict their ability to earn more.

“We do not have a stable market to sell our produce, our main produce here in the island is Kava and coconut, there is less market that we sell it to. We sell it to people we know but supply is not consistent”

Article continues after advertisement

This has made it difficult for farmers to expand beyond small-scale sales, leaving many unable to fully benefit from the crops they grow.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says, that the Ministry is collaborating in assisting farmers improve goods for stable markets.

Farmers believe stronger collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture is needed, particularly in developing infrastructure that would support mass production and value-added processing.