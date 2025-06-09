ERA Bill delayed as scrutiny intensifies

The controversial Employment Relations Amendment Bill has been delayed, with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts seeking more time to scrutinise widespread concerns raised during nationwide consultations.

Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh confirmed the delay at a business symposium hosted by the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saying the Bill will no longer be tabled in Parliament next week as planned.

After 12 months of consultations, the Committee is now reviewing a large volume of submissions from employers, employees, and civil society groups.

Stakeholders have raised concerns that some provisions in the proposed law could be misused or lead to unfair outcomes in workplaces.

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Singh acknowledged the concerns, noting that the Bill has already undergone significant revisions to ensure a more balanced and fair approach for all parties.

He says further scrutiny is necessary before the Bill proceeds, with the government aiming to address key issues raised during consultations.

The Bill is now expected to be tabled in Parliament in the coming weeks, once the review process is complete.