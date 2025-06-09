President leads ANZAC Day remembrance

Supplied: Australian High Commission, Fiji

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu was amongst those present this morning as the Republic of Fiji Military Forces joined national leaders and members of the international community to mark ANZAC Day in Suva.

The commemorations was held at the Suva Military Cemetery in Lovonilase, where wreath-laying and remembrance services honoured Australian and New Zealand Defence Force soldiers who lost their lives during the Gallipoli campaign in Türkiye on April 25, 1915.

As dawn broke, members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces stood in solidarity with regional partners, reflecting on the shared legacy of military service, cooperation, and peacekeeping across the Pacific.

The ceremony served as a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve in war, conflict, and peace operations.

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ANZAC Day remains an important moment of reflection, reinforcing commitments to peace, unity, and service among regional defence forces.