Labasa College returns home proud despite semi-final loss

Despite missing out on a spot in the under-19 girls’ final of the Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Futsal Championship, Labasa College will return home proud of their achievements in their debut year in the tournament.

Labasa went down 2–1 to Xavier College in their semi-final earlier this afternoon at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Captain Grace Lakavutu says while they were hoping of making it past the semi-finals, she is proud with how her teammates performed.

She adds that reaching this year in the tournament, especially with this being their first time competing is a huge achievement in itself.

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“The girls really gave their best here today. It was a really close game, but Xavier College were the better team and they got the victory. Even though we lost here today, I am proud of my team and what we have achieved today.”

More than 20 teams participated in the tournament in past three days.