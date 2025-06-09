Athletes sits exam early to train at Suva stadium

In a bit to give his athletes a last minute feel of the tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Williams Cross College head coach Mataiasi Dabenaise had to get approval from their school principal if their athletes could have their exams earlier than other students.

This allowed them to complete a few subjects, giving them a few hours to train at the stadium.

He says they are aware that they may not get another chance to train at the stadium, as schools from the western division and outer islands will all be at the venue next week.

With majority of his athletes competing in the Coke Games for the first time ever, William Cross College is focused on development and not immediate success.

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“We’ve been having exams this week, so this morning I had asked principal if the athletes can have their exams ahead of schedule so that we may have a few hours in the afternoon to come and train here at the HFC Bank Stadium. We know the stadium will be busy with other athletes next week, so that is why we wanted to come here today.”

The Games will be held next week from Thursday to Saturday, and you can watch them live on FBC Two.

Overseas viewers can catch the three days action as well on VITI+ for $99 Fijian Dollars.