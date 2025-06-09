Nursing shortage hits CWM Hospital, 12-hour shifts introduced

Nurses at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva will commence 12-hour shifts from Monday, as the Ministry of Health moves to address ongoing staffing shortages and maintain continuity of essential services.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says the temporary adjustment is an internal operational response aimed at ensuring safety, reliability, and uninterrupted patient care at Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The shift change follows internal assessments by hospital management, including reviews focused on strengthening patient safety and improving service delivery amid pressure on nursing staff numbers.

The Ministry says the decision was carefully considered by hospital leadership and nursing representatives as part of ongoing efforts to support frontline healthcare operations.

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The Ministry says logistical and support arrangements are also being addressed to safeguard staff welfare.

It adds the measure is temporary, subject to ongoing monitoring and review, and is expected to remain in place until September 2026, when nursing interns complete their training and take up substantive postings.

The Ministry assures the public that patient safety and quality of care remain its highest priority, and that all essential services at CWMH including emergency, inpatient, outpatient, and dialysis services will continue as normal.

It also says measures are being actively pursued to strengthen staffing capacity in both the short and long term.

The Ministry has acknowledged and commended the dedication and professionalism of nursing staff at CWMH, while thanking the public for their understanding and cooperation.

It says further updates will be communicated as necessary.

FBC is trying to ascertain the gravity of the situation.

More to follow.